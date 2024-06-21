Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on JAZZ. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.00.

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $107.36 on Wednesday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $103.01 and a one year high of $146.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.62.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by ($1.55). The company had revenue of $901.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.99 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 27.86%. As a group, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 15.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total transaction of $548,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,369.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $171,943,000. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $89,175,000. Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 108.4% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 651,626 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,150,000 after purchasing an additional 338,882 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,023,706 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,916,000 after purchasing an additional 224,865 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $22,748,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

