Jet.AI (NASDAQ:JTAI) Trading Down 9.7%

Jet.AI Inc. (NASDAQ:JTAI – Get Free Report) fell 9.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.45 and last traded at $0.45. 62,669 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 179,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

Jet.AI Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 million, a P/E ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.51.

Get Jet.AI alerts:

Jet.AI (NASDAQ:JTAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.85 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jet.AI

Jet.AI Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jet.AI stock. Meteora Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jet.AI Inc. ( NASDAQ:JTAI Free Report ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 339,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,000. Meteora Capital LLC owned 3.89% of Jet.AI at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Jet.AI Inc primarily engages in the development and operation of private aviation platforms. The company operates CharterGPT, a booking platform that functions as a prospecting and quoting platform to arrange private jet travel with its aircrafts and third-party carriers. It also provides Reroute AI software that recycles aircraft waiting to return to base into prospective new charter bookings to destinations within specific distances; and DynoFlight, a software application programming interface (API), which enables aircraft operators to track and estimate emissions, and purchase carbon offset credits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jet.AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jet.AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.