Jet.AI (NASDAQ:JTAI) Trading Down 9.7%

Jet.AI Inc. (NASDAQ:JTAI – Get Free Report) fell 9.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.45 and last traded at $0.45. 62,669 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 179,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.
Jet.AI Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 million, a P/E ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.51.
Jet.AI (NASDAQ:JTAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.85 million for the quarter.
Jet.AI Company Profile
Jet.AI Inc primarily engages in the development and operation of private aviation platforms. The company operates CharterGPT, a booking platform that functions as a prospecting and quoting platform to arrange private jet travel with its aircrafts and third-party carriers. It also provides Reroute AI software that recycles aircraft waiting to return to base into prospective new charter bookings to destinations within specific distances; and DynoFlight, a software application programming interface (API), which enables aircraft operators to track and estimate emissions, and purchase carbon offset credits.
