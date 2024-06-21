John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.20

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.20 and traded as high as $11.32. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund shares last traded at $11.26, with a volume of 129,344 shares traded.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.20.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a $0.0825 dividend. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDT. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 16,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 124,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Second Line Capital LLC increased its position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 11.3% during the first quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 41,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 4,207 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 9.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 87,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 7,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund during the first quarter valued at $127,000. Institutional investors own 12.98% of the company’s stock.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

