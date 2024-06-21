John Laing Infrastructure Fund (LON:JLIF) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $142.60

John Laing Infrastructure Fund Limited (LON:JLIF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 142.60 ($1.81) and traded as low as GBX 142.60 ($1.81). John Laing Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at GBX 142.60 ($1.81), with a volume of 4,631 shares changing hands.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 142.60 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 142.60.
John Laing Infrastructure Fund Limited (JLIF) is an infrastructure fund. The Fund invests in public-private partnership (PPP) projects in the United Kingdom, North America and Continental Europe. The Fund invests in sectors, including health, education, justice and emergency services, transport, regeneration and social housing, government buildings and street lighting.
