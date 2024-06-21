Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) Insider Stephen Oxley Buys 24 Shares of Stock

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Oxley purchased 24 shares of Johnson Matthey stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,547 ($19.66) per share, with a total value of £371.28 ($471.77).

Shares of Johnson Matthey stock opened at GBX 1,551 ($19.71) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,748.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,693.27. Johnson Matthey PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 1,428.50 ($18.15) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,917.07 ($24.36). The stock has a market cap of £2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 2,628.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 49,242.50 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a GBX 55 ($0.70) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This is a boost from Johnson Matthey’s previous dividend of $22.00. This represents a yield of 3.04%. Johnson Matthey’s payout ratio is 13,050.85%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($22.87) price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 2,400 ($30.50) price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($26.68) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($27.95) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Matthey has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,993.33 ($25.33).

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

