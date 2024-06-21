Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) Insider Stephen Oxley Buys 24 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Jun 21st, 2024

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMATGet Free Report) insider Stephen Oxley purchased 24 shares of Johnson Matthey stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,547 ($19.66) per share, with a total value of £371.28 ($471.77).

Johnson Matthey Price Performance

Shares of Johnson Matthey stock opened at GBX 1,551 ($19.71) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,748.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,693.27. Johnson Matthey PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 1,428.50 ($18.15) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,917.07 ($24.36). The stock has a market cap of £2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 2,628.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 49,242.50 and a beta of 0.97.

Johnson Matthey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a GBX 55 ($0.70) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This is a boost from Johnson Matthey’s previous dividend of $22.00. This represents a yield of 3.04%. Johnson Matthey’s payout ratio is 13,050.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($22.87) price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 2,400 ($30.50) price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($26.68) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($27.95) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Matthey has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,993.33 ($25.33).

View Our Latest Research Report on Johnson Matthey

About Johnson Matthey

(Get Free Report)

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT)

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.