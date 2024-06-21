Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) Insider Stephen Oxley Buys 24 Shares of Stock

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Oxley purchased 24 shares of Johnson Matthey stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,547 ($19.66) per share, with a total value of £371.28 ($471.77).
Shares of Johnson Matthey stock opened at GBX 1,551 ($19.71) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,748.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,693.27. Johnson Matthey PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 1,428.50 ($18.15) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,917.07 ($24.36). The stock has a market cap of £2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 2,628.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 49,242.50 and a beta of 0.97.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a GBX 55 ($0.70) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This is a boost from Johnson Matthey’s previous dividend of $22.00. This represents a yield of 3.04%. Johnson Matthey’s payout ratio is 13,050.85%.
Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.
