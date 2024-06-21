Jupiter US Smaller Companies (LON:JUS) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1,335.00

Jupiter US Smaller Companies PLC (LON:JUS – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,335 ($16.96) and traded as low as GBX 1,325.48 ($16.84). Jupiter US Smaller Companies shares last traded at GBX 1,335 ($16.96), with a volume of 180,307 shares changing hands.

Jupiter US Smaller Companies Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,335 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,335. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market cap of £159.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.64.

About Jupiter US Smaller Companies

Jupiter US Smaller Companies PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Jupiter Unit Trust Managers Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of small and mid-cap companies having a market capitalization from $100 million and $5 billion.

