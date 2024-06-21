Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.91

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.91 and traded as high as $14.44. Kawasaki Heavy Industries shares last traded at $14.33, with a volume of 7,597 shares changing hands.
Kawasaki Heavy Industries Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.
Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter. Kawasaki Heavy Industries had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 4.02%. Analysts predict that Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.
About Kawasaki Heavy Industries
Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in aerospace systems, energy solution and marine engineering, precision machinery and robot, rolling stock, and motorcycle and engine businesses in Japan and internationally. It manufactures aircraft for the Japan ministry of defense; helicopters; and helicopter and jet engines for commercial aircrafts.
