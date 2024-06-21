Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Acquired by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 505,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,779 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $15,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $34.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.61. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.66 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.45 and its 200-day moving average is $32.00.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KDP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, VP Angela A. Stephens sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total transaction of $840,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 76,081 shares in the company, valued at $2,557,082.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, VP Angela A. Stephens sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total value of $840,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 76,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,557,082.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick Minogue sold 17,293 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total transaction of $580,871.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,253,989.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 81,520 shares of company stock valued at $2,750,739. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

