Kistos (LON:KIST) Shares Down 2.8%

Kistos Holdings Plc (LON:KIST – Get Free Report) dropped 2.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 140 ($1.78) and last traded at GBX 140 ($1.78). Approximately 61,676 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 210,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 144 ($1.83).
Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 465 ($5.91) price objective on shares of Kistos in a report on Monday, May 13th.
Kistos Stock Down 2.2 %
About Kistos
Kistos Holdings Plc focuses on development and production of gas and other hydrocarbon reserves in the United Kingdom, Norway, and the Netherlands. Kistos Holdings Plc was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
