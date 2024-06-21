Kiwetinohk Energy (TSE:KEC) Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of Kiwetinohk Energy Corp. (TSE:KEC – Get Free Report) dropped 1.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$12.83 and last traded at C$13.00. Approximately 3,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 8,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.20.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets set a C$17.00 target price on Kiwetinohk Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$20.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$567.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.79 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.28.

Kiwetinohk Energy (TSE:KEC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C($0.26). Kiwetinohk Energy had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business had revenue of C$126.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$126.80 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kiwetinohk Energy Corp. will post 2.0545746 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kiwetinohk Energy Corp., an energy transition company, develops and produces of natural gas and related products in Canada. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids. It also in the process of developing renewable, and natural gas-fired power generation projects to incorporate carbon capture technology, as well as explores and develops of petroleum and natural gas in western Canada.

