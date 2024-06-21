Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Shares Sold by Alaska Permanent Fund Corp

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,524 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp owned about 0.09% of Kohl’s worth $2,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 254.9% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 794,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,822,000 after acquiring an additional 570,745 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter valued at $34,583,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,340,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,813,000 after acquiring an additional 199,618 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,741,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter valued at $1,950,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Price Performance

KSS opened at $22.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.94 and a 200-day moving average of $25.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.90. Kohl’s Co. has a 1-year low of $17.68 and a 1-year high of $29.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.28). Kohl’s had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 1.60%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KSS shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kohl’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.44.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

