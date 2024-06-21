KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.62

Shares of KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.62 and traded as low as C$8.31. KP Tissue shares last traded at C$8.34, with a volume of 2,871 shares changing hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have recently commented on KPT. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of KP Tissue from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on KP Tissue from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Desjardins lowered their price target on KP Tissue from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on KP Tissue from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KPT
KP Tissue Stock Performance
KP Tissue (TSE:KPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$479.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$473.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KP Tissue Inc. will post 0.6545894 EPS for the current fiscal year.
KP Tissue Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. KP Tissue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -144.00%.
About KP Tissue
KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins.
