Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.81

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.81 and traded as high as $14.56. Lands’ End shares last traded at $13.50, with a volume of 70,680 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LE shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Lands’ End from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lands’ End from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th.

Lands’ End Stock Down 5.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $424.04 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.89.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $514.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.30 million. Lands’ End had a negative net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 3.57%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Lands’ End by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lands’ End in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lands’ End in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lands’ End in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 334.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.46% of the company’s stock.

About Lands’ End

Lands' End, Inc operates as a digital retailer of casual clothing, swimwear, outerwear, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, International, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company also sells uniform and logo apparel.

See Also

