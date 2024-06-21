Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) Receives $21.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.33.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LRMR. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Larimar Therapeutics from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Larimar Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Larimar Therapeutics by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Larimar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Larimar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in Larimar Therapeutics by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 116,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 21,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

LRMR stock opened at $7.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $484.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 0.88. Larimar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.18 and a 12 month high of $13.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.22.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts expect that Larimar Therapeutics will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Larimar Therapeutics

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases using its novel cell penetrating peptide technology platform. Its lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 2 OLE clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare, progressive and fatal genetic disease.

