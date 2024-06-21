Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Shares Purchased by Alaska Permanent Fund Corp

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 307.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,869 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,714 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Lear were worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LEA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lear in the fourth quarter valued at $79,611,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Lear by 970.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 540,850 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $76,373,000 after acquiring an additional 490,324 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Lear by 236.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 577,690 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $77,526,000 after acquiring an additional 405,875 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Lear by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 981,669 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $138,595,000 after acquiring an additional 391,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Lear by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,067,888 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $150,796,000 after acquiring an additional 380,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Lear alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lear news, Director Greg C. Smith sold 2,392 shares of Lear stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.86, for a total value of $296,273.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lear news, Director Greg C. Smith sold 2,392 shares of Lear stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.86, for a total value of $296,273.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $159,174.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lear Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Lear stock opened at $114.57 on Friday. Lear Co. has a 12-month low of $114.01 and a 12-month high of $157.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.88.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Lear had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 14.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lear Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LEA shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lear from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Lear from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Lear from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.78.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lear

Lear Profile

(Free Report)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.