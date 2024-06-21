Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $80.40

Learning Technologies Group plc (LON:LTG – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 80.40 ($1.02) and traded as high as GBX 85.60 ($1.09). Learning Technologies Group shares last traded at GBX 85 ($1.08), with a volume of 924,566 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LTG
Learning Technologies Group Stock Performance
Learning Technologies Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a GBX 1.21 ($0.02) dividend. This is a positive change from Learning Technologies Group’s previous dividend of $0.45. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Learning Technologies Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,000.00%.
About Learning Technologies Group
Learning Technologies Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent and learning solutions, content, services, and digital platforms to corporate and government clients. The company operates in two segments, Content & Services and Software & Platforms. Its software and platforms include Gomo, a cloud-based HTML5 e-learning authoring distribution and video platform; Rustici Software, which offers software and expertise to help companies create, distribute, manage, and play e-learning-compliant content; PeopleFluent, an integrated talent management and learning solution; and Affirmity that provides a portfolio of software, consulting services, and blended learning solutions.
