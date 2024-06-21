Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $80.40

Learning Technologies Group plc (LON:LTG – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 80.40 ($1.02) and traded as high as GBX 85.60 ($1.09). Learning Technologies Group shares last traded at GBX 85 ($1.08), with a volume of 924,566 shares changing hands.

Separately, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 80.40 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 80.16. The company has a market capitalization of £669.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,125.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.01.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a GBX 1.21 ($0.02) dividend. This is a positive change from Learning Technologies Group’s previous dividend of $0.45. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Learning Technologies Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,000.00%.

Learning Technologies Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent and learning solutions, content, services, and digital platforms to corporate and government clients. The company operates in two segments, Content & Services and Software & Platforms. Its software and platforms include Gomo, a cloud-based HTML5 e-learning authoring distribution and video platform; Rustici Software, which offers software and expertise to help companies create, distribute, manage, and play e-learning-compliant content; PeopleFluent, an integrated talent management and learning solution; and Affirmity that provides a portfolio of software, consulting services, and blended learning solutions.

