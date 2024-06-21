LeddarTech (NASDAQ:LDTC) Stock Price Down 2.4%

LeddarTech Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LDTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.85 and last traded at $0.96. 31,999 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 28,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.98.

Separately, Roth Mkm cut their price objective on LeddarTech from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

LeddarTech Trading Down 2.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.98.

LeddarTech (NASDAQ:LDTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $1.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $0.90 million. As a group, analysts predict that LeddarTech Holdings Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LeddarTech stock. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in LeddarTech Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LDTC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 104,310 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $266,000. Cowen AND Company LLC owned about 2.38% of LeddarTech as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.62% of the company's stock.

LeddarTech Holdings Inc provides AI-based fusion and perception software solutions for advanced driver assistance solutions and autonomous driving applications in Canada. It offers LeddarVision, a raw sensor fusion and perception platform for automotive and off-road industrial vehicles. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Quebec City, Canada.

