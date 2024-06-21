Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $15.63

Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.63 and traded as low as $14.53. Legal & General Group shares last traded at $14.79, with a volume of 108,102 shares trading hands.
Legal & General Group Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00.
Legal & General Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a $0.8805 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. This is an increase from Legal & General Group’s previous dividend of $0.34.
Legal & General Group Company Profile
Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail segments.
