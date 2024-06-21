Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on LEG. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TheStreet downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

LEG opened at $11.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Leggett & Platt has a 12-month low of $10.11 and a 12-month high of $31.14.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Leggett & Platt had a negative net margin of 3.44% and a positive return on equity of 11.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Ryan Michael Kleiboeker bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.39 per share, for a total transaction of $133,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,153.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Leggett & Platt news, EVP Ryan Michael Kleiboeker purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.39 per share, with a total value of $133,900.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,153.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.74 per share, with a total value of $64,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,302 shares in the company, valued at $346,923.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 65,635 shares of company stock worth $773,447 in the last 90 days. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 134.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 502,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,778,000 after buying an additional 288,585 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 32,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 2,838 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 401,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,194,000 after buying an additional 56,046 shares during the period. 64.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells engineered components and products in the United States, Europe, China, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, specialty foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foam for use in bedding and furniture, private label finished mattresses, ready-to-assemble mattress foundations, static foundations, and adjustable beds, as well as machines for producing innersprings; industrial sewing and quilting machines; mattress-packaging; and glue-drying equipment for various industrial users of steel rod and wire, manufacturers of finished bedding, bedding brands and mattress retailers, E-commerce retailers, big box retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

