Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $24.61

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $24.61 and traded as high as $28.68. Lenovo Group shares last traded at $28.62, with a volume of 84,281 shares trading hands.

Lenovo Group Trading Up 6.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.68. The company has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.87.

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lenovo Group had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Lenovo Group Limited will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

About Lenovo Group

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group, Infrastructure Solutions Group, and Solutions and Services Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones.

