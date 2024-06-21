Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $24.00 to $26.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the blue-jean maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on LEVI. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.11.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE:LEVI opened at $23.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.29, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.19. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1-year low of $12.41 and a 1-year high of $24.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.04.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The blue-jean maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Levi Strauss & Co.

In related news, major shareholder Bradley J. Haas sold 23,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $461,050.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Bradley J. Haas sold 23,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $461,050.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Friedman sold 10,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $208,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 169,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,380,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 830,719 shares of company stock worth $18,426,020 in the last 90 days. 3.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Levi Strauss & Co.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEVI. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 208,100 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 538,163 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $7,308,000 after acquiring an additional 26,902 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 121.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 493,505 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $6,702,000 after acquiring an additional 270,870 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,879 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 14,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,913,865 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $80,310,000 after acquiring an additional 105,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewears, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related accessories under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, Denizen, and Beyond Yoga brands.

