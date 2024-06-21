Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Shares Sold by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd lowered its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,653 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after selling 4,458 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LEVI. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $24,325,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,625,378 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $109,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,626,322 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $117,145,000 after acquiring an additional 610,838 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the third quarter worth approximately $7,105,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 121.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 493,505 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $6,702,000 after buying an additional 270,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LEVI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, OTR Global started coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Friday, June 14th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David A. Friedman sold 35,415 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $708,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,588,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Bradley J. Haas sold 23,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $461,050.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Friedman sold 35,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $708,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,588,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 830,719 shares of company stock valued at $18,426,020. 3.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Down 2.2 %

Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $23.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1-year low of $12.41 and a 1-year high of $24.34. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 74.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.04.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 3rd. The blue-jean maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 2.05%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.84%.

Levi Strauss & Co. Profile

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewears, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related accessories under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, Denizen, and Beyond Yoga brands.

