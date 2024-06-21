Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF) Upgraded by UBS Group to “Hold”

UBS Group upgraded shares of Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $32.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Loop Capital raised Life360 to a strong-buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Life360 to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Life360 to a strong-buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Life360 currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.60.

Life360 Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ LIF opened at $30.50 on Monday. Life360 has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $31.50.

