LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Stock Performance

LightInTheBox stock opened at $0.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.88. The company has a market cap of $92.71 million, a PE ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 0.87. LightInTheBox has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $1.47.

Get LightInTheBox alerts:

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $71.17 million during the quarter.

LightInTheBox Company Profile

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer that delivers products directly to its consumers worldwide. The company provides apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as small accessories and gadgets, home garden, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LightInTheBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightInTheBox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.