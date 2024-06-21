LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.88

LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.88 and traded as low as $0.79. LightInTheBox shares last traded at $0.83, with a volume of 190,277 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on LightInTheBox in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
LightInTheBox Price Performance
LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $71.17 million during the quarter.
LightInTheBox Company Profile
LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer that delivers products directly to its consumers worldwide. The company provides apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as small accessories and gadgets, home garden, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.
