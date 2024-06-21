Lightwave Logic (NASDAQ:LWLG) Stock Price Down 8.1%

Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 8.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.03 and last traded at $3.06. 668,573 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 676,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.33.
Lightwave Logic Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.20. The company has a market cap of $367.48 million, a P/E ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.97.
Lightwave Logic (NASDAQ:LWLG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lightwave Logic
About Lightwave Logic
Lightwave Logic, Inc focuses on the development of photonic devices and electro-optical polymer materials systems for fiber-optic data communications, telecommunications, and optical computing markets in the United States. The company is involved in the designing and synthesizing of organic chromophores for use in its electro-optic polymer systems and photonic device designs.
