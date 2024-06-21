Lightwave Logic (NASDAQ:LWLG) Stock Price Down 8.1%

Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 8.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.03 and last traded at $3.06. 668,573 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 676,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.33.

Lightwave Logic Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.20. The company has a market cap of $367.48 million, a P/E ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.97.

Lightwave Logic (NASDAQ:LWLG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lightwave Logic

About Lightwave Logic

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LWLG. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lightwave Logic by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Lightwave Logic by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,778 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lightwave Logic by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lightwave Logic in the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lightwave Logic by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 49,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 8,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Lightwave Logic, Inc focuses on the development of photonic devices and electro-optical polymer materials systems for fiber-optic data communications, telecommunications, and optical computing markets in the United States. The company is involved in the designing and synthesizing of organic chromophores for use in its electro-optic polymer systems and photonic device designs.

