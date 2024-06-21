LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the four analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.25.

RAMP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

In related news, insider Kimberly Bloomston sold 13,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total value of $406,141.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 127,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,963,538.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other LiveRamp news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 17,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total transaction of $538,863.85. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 88,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,758,207.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Kimberly Bloomston sold 13,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total transaction of $406,141.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,404 shares in the company, valued at $3,963,538.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 198.9% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 44.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in LiveRamp in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RAMP opened at $29.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.23 and a beta of 0.96. LiveRamp has a 52 week low of $26.44 and a 52 week high of $42.66.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $171.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.95 million. LiveRamp had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 3.27%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LiveRamp will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

