LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the four analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.25.
RAMP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LiveRamp
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of LiveRamp
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 198.9% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 44.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in LiveRamp in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
LiveRamp Stock Performance
Shares of RAMP opened at $29.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.23 and a beta of 0.96. LiveRamp has a 52 week low of $26.44 and a 52 week high of $42.66.
LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $171.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.95 million. LiveRamp had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 3.27%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LiveRamp will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.
LiveRamp Company Profile
LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than LiveRamp
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Darden Stock Up After Q4 Earnings Beat, Cautious FY25 Outlook
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Celsius Stock: Why Piper Sandler Forecasts a 50% Surge
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Accenture’s Stock Earnings Reveal an AI-Powered Growth Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.