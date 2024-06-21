Lynch & Associates IN Acquires 143 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Lynch & Associates IN raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises approximately 1.4% of Lynch & Associates IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $6,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. New Hampshire Trust increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.1% in the first quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.2% in the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 19.3% in the first quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 112.3% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Abner Herrman & Brock LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.4% in the first quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 26,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,517,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 0.6 %

LLY opened at $886.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $842.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $795.93 and its 200 day moving average is $725.85. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $434.34 and a fifty-two week high of $905.45.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 76.58%.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 92,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.21, for a total transaction of $74,902,905.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,556,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,752,700,634.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 92,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.21, for a total value of $74,902,905.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,556,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,752,700,634.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total transaction of $5,781,545.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,835,194.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 762,804 shares of company stock worth $648,109,138. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TheStreet raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,001.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $892.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $803.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LLY

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.