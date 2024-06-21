Lynch & Associates IN Lowers Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Lynch & Associates IN decreased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,562 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on V. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Visa from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Visa from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Visa in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $322.00 price target for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Visa from $314.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.76.

Visa Trading Up 1.2 %

Visa stock opened at $276.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $272.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $224.98 and a 12-month high of $290.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 23.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,833.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,402 shares of company stock valued at $9,559,382. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

