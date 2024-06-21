Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $348.17.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MDGL. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $337.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $349.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com raised Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $397.00 to $381.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of MDGL opened at $267.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $232.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.30. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $119.76 and a 52 week high of $299.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of -11.60 and a beta of -0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 9.39 and a current ratio of 9.39.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($7.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.06) by ($1.32). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($4.23) EPS. Research analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -27.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

In other news, VP Robert E. Waltermire sold 1,900 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $532,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Robert E. Waltermire sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $532,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James M. Daly sold 32,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.77, for a total value of $3,338,894.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,118.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 173,921 shares of company stock valued at $37,491,547. 23.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDGL. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 454.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 615.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

