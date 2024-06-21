Mainsail Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,013 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Mainsail Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,533 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 1.1% of Mainsail Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Mainsail Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $17,700,551,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 757,951,795 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $96,350,832,000 after acquiring an additional 32,038,029 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 16,029.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,865,216 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $36,260,810,000 after buying an additional 23,717,254 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 302,101,441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $38,403,135,000 after buying an additional 21,649,871 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $610,138,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total transaction of $489,753.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,726,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.73, for a total value of $632,555.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 512,858 shares in the company, valued at $92,688,826.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total transaction of $489,753.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $21,726,894.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,338 shares of company stock valued at $11,894,344. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.82.

Read Our Latest Report on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $186.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $182.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.06. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.35 and a 1 year high of $191.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.