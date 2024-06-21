Major Drilling Group International Inc. (TSE:MDI) Senior Officer John Ross Davies Sells 4,968 Shares

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (TSE:MDI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer John Ross Davies sold 4,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.91, for a total value of C$44,264.88.

MDI opened at C$8.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$728.75 million, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.63 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.96. Major Drilling Group International Inc. has a 12-month low of C$6.81 and a 12-month high of C$10.39.

Separately, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$14.50 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive, longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and related mining services.

