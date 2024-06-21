Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Sold by Alaska Permanent Fund Corp

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lowered its position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,970 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 909 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $2,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 19.3% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 395 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 259.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Manhattan Associates Trading Down 1.8 %

MANH stock opened at $233.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.16 and a beta of 1.48. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $182.97 and a 12 month high of $266.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $222.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $254.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.32 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 85.28%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MANH. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Manhattan Associates

About Manhattan Associates

(Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.