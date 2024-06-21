Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.33.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MFC shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. National Bank Financial raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Manulife Financial Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of MFC stock opened at $25.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.53. Manulife Financial has a twelve month low of $17.07 and a twelve month high of $26.81. The company has a market capitalization of $46.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.09.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $9.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Manulife Financial will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Manulife Financial Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.44%.

Institutional Trading of Manulife Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MFC. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 478.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new position in Manulife Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

