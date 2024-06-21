Mark Ridley Sells 25,925 Shares of Savills plc (LON:SVS) Stock

Savills plc (LON:SVS – Get Free Report) insider Mark Ridley sold 25,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,137 ($14.45), for a total value of £294,767.25 ($374,545.43).

Savills Trading Up 0.4 %

SVS opened at GBX 1,118 ($14.21) on Friday. Savills plc has a 12 month low of GBX 745 ($9.47) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,208 ($15.35). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,855.17, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.22, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,110.50 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,022.44.

About Savills

Savills plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of real estate services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company advises on commercial, residential, rural, and leisure properties; and offers corporate finance advisory, investment management, and a range of property-related financial services.

