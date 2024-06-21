Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Susquehanna

Equities research analysts at Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.52% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Argus lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Marriott International from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.19.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $243.98 on Friday. Marriott International has a one year low of $170.03 and a one year high of $260.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.60.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 376.88% and a net margin of 12.00%. Marriott International’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marriott International will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $461,525,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,547,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,028 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Marriott International by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,147,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,793,000 after purchasing an additional 934,304 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at $153,697,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 557.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 496,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,967,000 after purchasing an additional 420,962 shares during the period. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

