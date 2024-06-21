Martin Currie Global Portfolio Announces Dividend of GBX 0.90 (LON:MNP)

Martin Currie Global Portfolio (LON:MNP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) per share by the investment trust on Friday, July 26th. This represents a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 4th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Martin Currie Global Portfolio Price Performance
LON MNP opened at GBX 382.75 ($4.86) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. Martin Currie Global Portfolio has a 1 year low of GBX 294.64 ($3.74) and a 1 year high of GBX 399 ($5.07). The company has a market cap of £263.06 million, a PE ratio of 1,086.81 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 375.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 367.26.
Martin Currie Global Portfolio Company Profile
