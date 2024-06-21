Martin Currie Global Portfolio Announces Dividend of GBX 0.90 (LON:MNP)

Martin Currie Global Portfolio (LON:MNP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) per share by the investment trust on Friday, July 26th. This represents a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 4th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON MNP opened at GBX 382.75 ($4.86) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. Martin Currie Global Portfolio has a 1 year low of GBX 294.64 ($3.74) and a 1 year high of GBX 399 ($5.07). The company has a market cap of £263.06 million, a PE ratio of 1,086.81 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 375.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 367.26.

Featured Articles

Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Martin Currie Investment Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of large cap companies having market capitalization greater than $1 billion.

