Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Acquires 209 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 32.3% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 18,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,591,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,142,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,610,000 after purchasing an additional 740,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,744,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,583,000 after purchasing an additional 533,051 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF stock opened at $58.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.88. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.76 and a fifty-two week high of $59.22.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.491 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.