Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Acquires 25,230 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 546.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,843 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,230 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $3,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.4% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 18,895 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 5,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 8,081 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Down 0.4 %

ZBH stock opened at $106.24 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $147.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.54.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.07. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.75.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

