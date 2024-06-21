Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Acquires 4,722 Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 122,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,722 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $3,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. SWS Partners grew its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. SWS Partners now owns 12,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 39,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF alerts:

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

PFF stock opened at $31.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.58. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $28.15 and a 12-month high of $32.66.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.1634 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.