Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Acquires 716 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,360,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,771,985,000 after purchasing an additional 17,369,091 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,994,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,132,454,000 after buying an additional 1,219,015 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,627,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,584,000 after acquiring an additional 296,317 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,550,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $853,721,000 after acquiring an additional 356,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth about $950,192,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on SCHW. Barclays boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.65.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 89,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $6,661,700.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 30,641,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,286,504,622.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 10,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total transaction of $724,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,172,690.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 89,275 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $6,661,700.50. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 30,641,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,286,504,622.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 649,663 shares of company stock valued at $48,344,736 in the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE SCHW opened at $72.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.33. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.66 and a fifty-two week high of $79.49. The company has a market cap of $129.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.84%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

