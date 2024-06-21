Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Acquires Shares of 967 Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cencora during the fourth quarter worth about $4,212,508,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cencora in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,339,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cencora in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,692,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cencora in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,609,000. Finally, Park National Corp OH purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,947,000. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Robert P. Mauch sold 57,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total transaction of $13,532,720.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 24,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,739,017.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dermot Mark Durcan purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $218.58 per share, with a total value of $109,290.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,876 shares in the company, valued at $4,781,656.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert P. Mauch sold 57,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total transaction of $13,532,720.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,739,017.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,956,675 shares of company stock worth $422,352,056. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cencora Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COR opened at $235.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $229.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.49. Cencora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $171.65 and a twelve month high of $246.75.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $68.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 268.67%. Cencora’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.50 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Cencora’s payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on COR shares. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cencora in a research report on Monday, February 26th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Cencora in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $261.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Cencora from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.90.

Cencora Company Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

