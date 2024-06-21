Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Boosts Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,985 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1,828.6% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 3,639 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 362,592 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,145,000 after purchasing an additional 17,463 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,025 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 8.8% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 126,730 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,691,000 after purchasing an additional 10,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Boston Scientific by 13.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,030,993 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $107,236,000 after buying an additional 243,878 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 14,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total transaction of $1,055,588.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,641.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $526,029.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,628 shares in the company, valued at $3,437,157.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 14,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total value of $1,055,588.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,641.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,627 shares of company stock worth $5,937,353 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.70.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $76.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.59. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $48.35 and a 52 week high of $77.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.69, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.81.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 12.06%. On average, analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Further Reading

