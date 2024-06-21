Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Boosts Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 25.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 863 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,805,770 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,872,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824,103 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,237,877,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2,272.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 434,874 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $176,946,000 after acquiring an additional 416,545 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 196.0% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 581,018 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,410,000 after acquiring an additional 384,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,282,180 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,066,396,000 after acquiring an additional 298,824 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Argus boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $443.55.

In other news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,350 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.11, for a total value of $1,031,908.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,523 shares in the company, valued at $23,502,484.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Edward Morrow Atkinson III sold 7,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.00, for a total value of $3,483,664.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,634,616. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.11, for a total transaction of $1,031,908.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,523 shares in the company, valued at $23,502,484.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,086 shares of company stock worth $11,983,266. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $471.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $435.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $421.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $335.82 and a 52 week high of $486.42.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $1.10. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 39.46%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

