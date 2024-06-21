Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Buys 67 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ISRG. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,306 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 14.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 210,938 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $61,679,000 after buying an additional 26,164 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,953 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 49,144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 121.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 1,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $432.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $396.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $377.36. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $254.85 and a 12 month high of $437.20. The firm has a market cap of $153.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total value of $741,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,385,753.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 5,318 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.66, for a total transaction of $1,971,169.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 298 shares in the company, valued at $110,456.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total value of $741,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,385,753.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,956 shares of company stock valued at $6,927,011 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ISRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $412.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $428.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $403.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.