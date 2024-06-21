Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Buys 900 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,202 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $4,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TEL. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 358.5% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 243 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on TE Connectivity from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total value of $749,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,976 shares in the company, valued at $3,892,763.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TE Connectivity news, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total value of $996,655.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,196.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 5,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total transaction of $749,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,892,763.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TE Connectivity Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:TEL opened at $150.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $146.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.41. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $152.79.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 21.63%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Further Reading

