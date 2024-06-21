Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Buys 968 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 97,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Rollins were worth $4,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ROL. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Rollins in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Rollins by 16.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 6.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Rollins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, M3 Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Rollins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. 51.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rollins alerts:

Insider Activity at Rollins

In other news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total value of $566,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 288,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,625,271.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 3,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $158,222.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,310,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total value of $566,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 288,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,625,271.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,331 shares of company stock valued at $949,623 over the last ninety days. 4.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Rollins from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a report on Monday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rollins

Rollins Price Performance

ROL stock opened at $49.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.58. The firm has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.19 and a 12 month high of $50.09.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The business had revenue of $748.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.12 million. Rollins had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.42%.

About Rollins

(Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.