Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Cuts Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV reduced its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 29,191 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 635,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,081,000 after buying an additional 143,299 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 1,394.1% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 5,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 5,437 shares in the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in Pfizer by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 8,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 74,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 7,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its position in Pfizer by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 141,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.86.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $27.74 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $39.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.73. The company has a market cap of $157.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -462.26, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is -2,799.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

