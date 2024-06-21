Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Decreases Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV decreased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Hapoalim BM increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 77,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,669,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,259,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,530,696,000 after purchasing an additional 243,305 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 302.0% during the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 21,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,099,000 after buying an additional 16,079 shares during the period. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 73.3% in the third quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $481.47 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $342.35 and a 52 week high of $486.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $448.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $432.54.

Invesco QQQ Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

