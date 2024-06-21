Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Grows Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 47.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,424 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $4,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AEP. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 304.8% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AEP. Barclays lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.92.

American Electric Power Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $87.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.79. The company has a market cap of $46.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.38 and a 12 month high of $93.44.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 14.60%. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 65.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $518,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,476.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $440,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total value of $518,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,476.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

